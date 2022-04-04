Fire safety tips for homes

Published Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 1:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Home fires are a leading cause of property damage, injury, and death in the United States. More than 350,000 house fires occur each year, resulting in over $7 billion in property damage.

According to Fire Watch Guards, a home fire can start in any room and spread quickly, leaving you with just minutes to escape. That’s why it’s essential to have a fire safety plan and practice it with your family. Here are some tips to help keep your family safe from fire:

Install smoke detectors

A smoke detector is a vital piece of safety equipment in any home. It is designed to detect the presence of smoke, which can be an early warning sign of a fire. Smoke detectors are usually battery-operated and emit a loud alarm when smoke is detected. Some models also include a light that flashes when the alarm is triggered. Smoke detectors should be placed on every level of the home, near bedrooms and other areas where people sleep. They should be tested monthly to ensure that they are working correctly. Smoke detectors can save lives by providing an early warning of a fire. Every home should have at least one smoke detector.

Create a fire escape plan

A fire escape plan is vital for any home fire safety plan. It outlines the steps you and your family should take in the event of a fire. Your escape plan should include two ways to get out of every room in the house and a meeting place outside the home where everyone can gather safely. You should also practice your escape plan regularly with your family. Then, in the event of a fire, leave home immediately and meet at the designated meeting place. Do not return to the home for any reason.

Keep flammable materials away from heat sources

Flammable materials, such as gasoline, kerosene, and solvents should be stored in approved containers and kept away from heat sources, such as stoves, ovens, heaters, and fireplaces. Never store flammable materials inside the home. Keep them in a safe place, such as a shed or garage, where children or pets cannot reach them.

Be smart with kitchen appliances

Many kitchen fires occur when people are cooking. That’s why it’s essential to be smart with kitchen appliances. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the stovetop. Keep oven doors closed while food is baking. And always use pot holders when handling hot pots and pans.

Take precautions with candles

Candles can also be a source of fire in the home. That’s why it’s essential to take precautions when using them. Never leave candles burning unattended. Ensure they are placed in a safe place, away from flammable materials. And never use candles to light cigarettes or other tobacco products.

These are just a few of the critical fire safety tips for homes. By following these tips from fire watch guards, you can help keep your family safe from fire.

Story by David Van Der Ede

Like this: Like Loading...