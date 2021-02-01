Fire rescue units in Albemarle County respond to structure fire on Westminster Road

Published Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, 11:02 pm

Units from Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville were dispatched to a fire in a house on the 100 block of Westminster Road on Sunday at 1:39 p.m.

First responding units arrived on location in seven minutes. Units extinguished the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading. Two adults have been displaced and are now staying with family.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate the home and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by the failure of a heating appliance. Estimated damage to the home is $25,000.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind our community to have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

