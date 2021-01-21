Fire, rescue units in Albemarle County respond to structure fire on Sandy Gibson Road

Units from Albemarle County were dispatched to a fire in a detached guest house on Sandy Gibson Road in Crozet at 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

First responding units arrived on location in twelve minutes. Units extinguished the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading, however, the building is being considered a total loss. Displaced individuals currently residing in the guest house are now staying with friends and family.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. Anyone with any information about this incident, or was in the area between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. is encouraged to call ACFR at 434-296-5833.

