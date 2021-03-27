Fire rescue units in Albemarle County respond to structure fire on Little Keswick Lane

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported in an unoccupied residential structure on Little Keswick Lane in Keswick at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Units are in defensive operations but the fire is under control. First responding units arrived on location in under seven minutes.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

