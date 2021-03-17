Fire, rescue Units in Albemarle County respond to structure fire on Inglewood Drive

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported in a multifamily dwelling on Inglewood Drive in Albemarle County at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire was contained to the originating unit. No one was present in the unit at the time of the fire. All occupants of the remaining units are accounted for.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

