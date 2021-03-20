first bank  

Fire, rescue units in Albemarle County respond to structure fire on Chatham Ridge

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021, 4:28 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

fire
(© George Sheldon – stock.adobe.com)

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported in an attached dwelling on Chatham Ridge in Albemarle County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Units have contained the fire. First responding units arrived on location in under three minutes.

The fire was contained to the originating dwelling. No one was present in the unit at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments


%d bloggers like this: