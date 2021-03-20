Fire, rescue units in Albemarle County respond to structure fire on Chatham Ridge
Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported in an attached dwelling on Chatham Ridge in Albemarle County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Units have contained the fire. First responding units arrived on location in under three minutes.
The fire was contained to the originating dwelling. No one was present in the unit at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office