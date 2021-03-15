Fire, rescue units in Albemarle County respond to structure fire in Buffalo River Heights
Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported in a single family dwelling on Buffalo River Heights in Earlysville at 3 a.m. Monday.
Units have extinguished the fire. First responding units arrived on location in eight minutes.
The two residents that were at home safely evacuated and will stay with area family.
The structure is considered a total loss, estimated at $240,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.