Fire, rescue units in Albemarle County respond to a structure fire on Commonwealth Drive

Published Monday, Mar. 8, 2021, 6:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported in a townhome on Commonwealth Drive in Albemarle County at 4:49 p.m. Monday.

The fire spread to two other units, impacting a total of three units.

First responding units arrived on location in five minutes.

Units have contained the fire, however, this remains an active incident. Please avoid the area.

There were no reported human injuries at the time of the incident. One dog was treated and taken to a vet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Related

Comments