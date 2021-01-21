Fire reported at Long John Silver’s restaurant in Staunton

A fire at the Long John Silver’s restaurant in Staunton will close the restaurant for an undetermined period, according to Staunton Fire officials.

The fire was reported at the 641 Greenville Ave. building Thursday at 8:25 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the Long John Silver’s restaurant. Crews from Engine 1 and E101 entered to find the fire and extinguish it.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of the first arriving units. Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad responded and stood by, there were no reports of injury.

Due to the amount of smoke coming from the building and the type of building, a second alarm was requested to bring more firefighters to the scene.

Crews from Staunton Fire & Rescue and Augusta County Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and Swoope and Churchville fire departments provided station coverage for empty city stations.

The fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office and determined to be accidental due to an equipment failure.

