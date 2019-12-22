Fire at Boar’s Head Resort: No injuries, extensive damage
Albemarle County Fire Rescue units responded to a structure fire at the Boar’s Head Resort in Albemarle County Saturday evening.
The structure is a free-standing, single-story building that contained a sauna and damage to the structure was extensive. The fire was contained and did not spread to adjacent structures. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the 5:20 p.m. fire will be subject to an investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. More information will be released as it becomes available.
