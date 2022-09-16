It’s fall, y’all: Finding the best spots in the U.S. to enjoy the changing colors of forests
Fall is the favorite season of many a poet, song writer, visual artist or just you and me.
The quaking gold aspen sprouting from the giant Pando on Utah’s Fishlake National Forest inspire the imagination. The purple wildflowers of the Sierra National Forest in California entice the adventurous to walk in the meadows The stunning and incomparable magnificence of the bright oranges, reds and yellows of the iconic maples of New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest can fill one with awe.
Where to go and what to see in autumn can be a struggle and hearing from someone who has seen a lot of fall colors is always welcomed.
My suggestion is to just go and find what inspires you. Personally, I will never forget the iridescent colors of a New England fall, but I’ve also been enchanted by the glory of fall in the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest.
I’m not nearly as traveled some, so I asked for advice from people who are.
Chuck Leavell on Amicalola Falls
The first is Chuck Leavell, who for 40 years was a rock keyboardist that included 25 years with the Rolling Stones. What some of his fans don’t know is his passion for conservation and tree farming, which earned him the title of forest service honorary forest ranger and twice recipient of the Georgia tree farmer of the year.
Leavell recommends enjoying fall colors at his favorite place, Tallulah Gorge State Park’s Amicalola Falls near Hellen, Georgia. He looks to the Pisgah National Forest as one of his favorite national forests for fall colors.
“Most of the forest was formerly owned by the Vanderbilt family, and the views from the family’s estate, the Biltmore in Asheville, are amazing,” said Leavell. “In fact, the Biltmore is often referred to as the cradle of American forestry because George Vanderbilt allowed Forest Service founder Gifford Pinchot to conduct some of his earliest studies in forestry on the vast estate.”
Darley Newman on the Finger Lakes
Another world travel and supporter of forest service-managed lands is Emmy-nominated Darley Newman of Travels with Darley. She is a travel expert who has documented on PBS and other channels the excitement of finding special places to visit.
“My favorite forest for fall colors is the Finger Lakes National Forest in New York State,” Newman said. “It is New York’s only national forest, and it’s in a stunning location that draws in hikers, horseback riders, history buffs and travelers who combine wine tasting at nearby vineyards with exploration. There are beautiful rolling hills and meadows to explore there.”
Newman added that for those who like hiking, a great view to see the changing leaves along the Finger Lakes Trail. That trail connects to other large trail networks, including the 3,200-miles North Country National Scenic Trail and The Long Path.
Story by Robert Hudson Westover/USDA Forest Service