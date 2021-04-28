Finding merch from your favorite TV shows

In the past year, we have all come to recognize just how important having a favorite TV show is.

You’ve probably watched more series than you can name off the top of your head. That’s okay. We’re all right there with you. It’s essential to branch out and try new things, right? Especially when you have a good amount of free time on your hands.

But those shows that you love. The ones you keep going back to. The ones that feel like home to you. Those deserve some serious recognition.

If watching your favorite show for the 10th time isn’t enough for you, it’s time to go out and find yourself some merch. But what can you get? And where can you find it?

T-shirts

When you think of the word “merch,” the first thing you probably think of is t-shirts. There’s a reason for that.

The fact of the matter is, we all have to wear shirts. Yes, Chad, even you. And among the button-downs, the blouses, the polos, one full reign supreme in comfort level: a t-shirt.

If you’re going to have to wear a shirt, why shouldn’t it have your favorite saying from your favorite show on it? How else do we let A-Aron know if he done messed up?

Who else is going to say hey to all you cool cats and kittens? If not you, nobody will.

Dad hats

Once referred to as “baseball caps,” dad hats have been popular since forever. But you’ve never seen them quite like this.

Pick yourself up a classic cotton dad hat with the brand name of your favorite fictional brand? Or your famous company that doesn’t exist?

Sometimes you need to advertise Schrute Farms and their iconic beets. Or maybe you need to let everyone know that you’re pretty, pretty, pretty good. Or you need to take a moment to remember Lil’ Sebastian.

No matter which dad hat you end up getting, a dad hat is a perfect way to showcase to the world just what you’re about.

Keychains

If you’re looking for something smaller to profess your love for your favorite show, look no further than a super dope keychain.

Get a FRIENDS keychain because why not? Or get a keychain for Shady Pines Retirement Home. Cute right?

Socks

If you want to be more lowkey about it or just a collector of socks, get a fun pair of socks from your favorite TV show.

You can let the world know that you are, in fact, the mother of dragons. You could even get a pair with that iconic stapler suspended in Jello.

Socks also make a great gift for that friend that you have who you binge-watch the show with. Or for that in-law who you know likes the same show because that’s the only thing you have ever bonded over.

They’re just perfect. Who doesn’t love socks, right?

Mugs

Mugs are fun because you can find ones for the fictional diners you feel like you’ve been there. Get one from JJ’s Diner in good old Pawnee, Indiana. Or you could match Michael Scott with that infamous “World’s Best Boss” mug.

If you’re drinking coffee out of a regular old mug, you’re just doing it wrong, pal.

Where should you look?

Okay, so where can you find all of this sick merch from your very favorite TV shows?

Check out Famous IRL for all of your TV show merch needs. They’ve got stuff for everyone from every show.

