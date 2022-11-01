Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish line number is (434) 373-0930.

The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Relief is available for rent, mortgage or utility bills.

In fiscal year 2022, the hotline distributed more than $1.5 million. Nearly $1 million has already been distributed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Residents may receive funding up to $1,000 per month or $3,000 per year. Residents with utility cutoff notices may also receive assistance to prevent disconnection.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Pathways funds have been supplemented by CARES and ARPA dollars. Both localities aim to sustain this allotment of funding for as long as possible for as many residents as possible who need the support most.

In order to meet eligibility requirements, residents may be asked to provide documentation including pay stubs, bank statements, or enrollment letters if the individual is receiving federal assistance. Landlord ledgers and utility bills for amounts owed will also be needed.