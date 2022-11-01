Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
financial relief of up to 3k available to households in charlottesville albemarle county
News

Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Published:
covid-19
(© ezstudiophoto – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish line number is (434) 373-0930.

The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Relief is available for rent, mortgage or utility bills.

In fiscal year 2022, the hotline distributed more than $1.5 million. Nearly $1 million has already been distributed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Residents may receive funding up to $1,000 per month or $3,000 per year. Residents with utility cutoff notices may also receive assistance to prevent disconnection.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Pathways funds have been supplemented by CARES and ARPA dollars. Both localities aim to sustain this allotment of funding for as long as possible for as many residents as possible who need the support most.

In order to meet eligibility requirements, residents may be asked to provide documentation including pay stubs, bank statements, or enrollment letters if the individual is receiving federal assistance. Landlord ledgers and utility bills for amounts owed will also be needed.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

bunny mellon

Author Mac Griswold to discuss life of Bunny Mellon at New Dominion Bookshop
Crystal Graham
vote
,

McEachin, Spanberger and Beyer receive endorsements from Environment Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi

Environment Virginia and its national office Environment America are endorsing U.S. Reps. Donald McEachin, Abigail Spanberger and Don Beyer for re-election to U.S. Congress.

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
Rebecca Barnabi

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley.

your vote matters
,

Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board
Rebecca Barnabi
roe v wade
,

Midterms: Will anger over Dobbs decision lead to higher turnout at the polls?
Crystal Graham
tony elliott

Tony Elliott’s first task in the offseason: Overhauling the UVA offense, starting with the staff
Chris Graham
virginia state capitol

Virginia NAACP fighting Attorney General for background on so-called Election Integrity Unit
Chris Graham