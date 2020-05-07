Financial needs of 100+ JMU students met through #GivingTuesday push

Published Thursday, May. 7, 2020, 8:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

To date, JMU has received approximately 150 requests for emergency aid related to COVID-19. In many situations, these are cases where students’ financial situations have changed because of the pandemic, and they won’t be able to continue at JMU without help from private donor dollars.

Because of this, JMU relaunched “Madison for Keeps,” the emergency scholarship fund to provide aid to students who have been impacted in a variety of ways by COVID-19. Previously, this effort successfully saved 108 students from dropping out of school during the Great Recession in 2009-2010.

On Tuesday, as part of the global Giving Tuesday Now, generous and devoted donors pledged $250,000, matched by $250,000 previously raised for this cause. All told, donors contributed more than $500,000, which the university estimates will meet the financial need of 100 Dukes, allowing them to stay enrolled at the university.

“Generosity is defined in the moments when it’s inconvenient and uncomfortable to give, but we care deeply enough to do it anyway,” explained Nick Langridge, vice president for University Advancement. “Given the extraordinary times we are living through, I was truly inspired by the way our JMU faithful joined together in one spirit of generosity, as one JMU family, and gave over $500,000 to help 100 Dukes stay Dukes.”

Despite the success of Giving Tuesday Now, there is more work to do. Throughout the month of May, these efforts will continue to increase the number of Dukes supported.

Additional information on Madison for Keeps and the progress of the funds raised, can be found here.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments