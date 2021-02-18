Finally, we get the debut for the Fredericksburg Nationals

The inaugural season for the Fredericksburg Nationals will feature 10 homestands hosting 60 home games and 10 road series consisting of 60 games against teams in the newly formed Low-A East League.

The minor league baseball season will start on Tuesday, May 4 and end on Sunday, Sept. 19. Series will be made up of six games from Tuesday to Sunday each week.

The FredNats will kick off the 2021 season on the road with a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) in Lynchburg from May 4-9. The FredNats will then return to Fredericksburg for their first official games played in their new ballpark with a homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles) from May 11-16.

There will be 10 homestands with three series against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles), three series against the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), two series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians), one series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox), and one series against the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers).

The FredNats will host a game against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Sunday, June 20 for Father’s Day and host a homestand against the Salem Red Sox for the entire Independence Day Weekend from June 29 to July 4.

The 2021 season will close at the FredNats’ ballpark with a home stand against the Lynchburg Hillcats from Sept. 14-19.

Game times and the promo schedule for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

The full 2021 schedule may be downloaded here.

The 2021 season will be the 43rd season for the franchise and 16th season as an affiliate of the Washington Nationals but the first under their new name, the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are also hiring for dozens of roles for their 2021 Game Day Staff. Anyone interested in employment at the ballpark should visit frednats.com/employment to access the online application.

Interviews will be scheduled for the job fair on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit FredNats.com, call (540) 858-4242 or visit the FredNats front office and team store at the new ballpark at 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg.

