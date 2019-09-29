Finalists named for Tidewater Community College presidency

Published Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, 6:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The State Board for Community Colleges has certified three finalists for the position of president at Tidewater Community College. The finalists were among 80 applicants from across the nation.

The three finalists, in alphabetical order, are Dr. Andrew W. Bowne of Yorktown Indiana; Dr. Marcia Conston of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dr. Ty A. Stone of Watertown, New York.

“Among the qualities we seek for this presidency are an innovative and flexible leadership style; a skilled and experienced strategist; and a vision to boost the college’s enrollment trends – and these candidates each offer a strong, yet distinct blend of those traits,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “TCC’s size and reputation attracted an impressive pool of applicants and we are excited about these finalists.”

Dr. Andrew W. Bowne has worked in higher education for nearly 20 years. Following a corporate career, Bowne began his higher education career as an adjunct instructor in 2000 at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a position he held for two years. That same year, he began as an adjunct instructor at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, which he held for 12 years. He moved to Grand Rapids Community College where he became the executive director of Workforce Training & Economic Development in 2003, and the associate vice president for College Advancement in 2005. Bowne moved to Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie, Indiana to become the chancellor of the East Central Region in 2012. Two years later, his responsibilities grew as he was named chancellor, East Central and Richmond Regions. In 2016, he moved to Ivy Tech’s system office in Indianapolis and became senior vice president/COO – the position he holds today. Bowne holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree, and a doctorate from Western Michigan University.

Dr. Marcia Conston has worked in higher education for more than 30 years. She began her career as the director of Institutional Research at Jackson State University, in Mississippi in 1987. She went to Benedict College, in Columbia, South Carolina in 1994 to become the vice president for Institutional Effectiveness. In 2001, she became the vice president for Enrollment and Student Success Services at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina – the position at which she currently works. Conston has also taught throughout her career, serving as a part-time associate professor at Benedict College in 1995-1996, and as an adjunct instructor at Wingate University for two years beginning in 2012. As an evaluator for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), Conston has evaluated 14 institutions for reaccreditation, including two Virginia community colleges. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Jackson State University in Mississippi; a master’s degree from Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, North Carolina; and a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Dr. Ty A. Stone has more than 12 years of higher education experience, following careers in the corporate and nonprofit sector, as well as being an air traffic controller. Stone’s higher education career began at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio where she began as an assistant professor in 2004 and served as a project director of the Ohio Minority Health Institute in 2006. Following two years of service as the CFO of the YWCA in Dayton, Ohio, Stone moved to Sinclair Community College in Dayton in 2010. She spent two years at the director of Business Services before becoming the vice president of Business Operations in 2012 and the vice president for Strategic Initiatives in 2016. She became the president of Jefferson Community College, in Watertown New York, in 2017 – the position she currently holds. Stone earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia Union College, in Tacoma Park, Maryland; an MBA from Trinity University in Washington, D.C.; and a doctorate from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The three finalists seek to become the college’s sixth permanent president, and will succeed Dr. Gregory T. DeCinque, who has served as the college’s interim president since July, 2018. The finalists will each visit the college in the coming weeks to meet with faculty, staff, students and community members.

As a part of Virginia’s Community College System, TCC serves the 1.1 million residents of the South Hampton Roads area with four fully comprehensive campuses and five regional centers. As the second largest community college in Virginia, TCC enrolls more than 32,000 students. Founded in 1968, the college is the largest provider of higher education and workforce development training and services in the region.