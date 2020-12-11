Final phase of I-64/U.S. 29 project will reconfigure Exit 118 interchange next week

The final phase of the construction involves shifting the entrance from U.S. 29 southbound to I-64 eastbound from the right lane to the left lane, with access to the I-64 east entrance ramp controlled by a traffic signal.

Beginning on Sunday night motorists will see lane closures and detours while work to complete the project is done. Most of the work will be done during nighttime hours.

The work schedule and traffic impacts follows.

Sunday, Dec. 13: Beginning at 8 p.m., the entrance ramp from U.S. 29 northbound to I-64 east will be closed. Use the Fontaine Avenue exit and U.S. 29 south to return to I-64 east.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the entrance ramp from U.S. 29 northbound to I-64 east will be closed. Use the Fontaine Avenue exit and U.S. 29 south to return to I-64 east. Monday, Dec. 14: The new traffic signal on U.S. 29 will be activated in flash mode. The U.S. 29 northbound left lane will be closed near the I-64 interchange from 7p.m. to 11 p.m. All northbound lanes will be closed for no more than 15 minutes between 7 and 11 p.m. for signal work. All southbound lanes will be closed for no more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The new traffic signal on U.S. 29 will be activated in flash mode. The U.S. 29 northbound left lane will be closed near the I-64 interchange from 7p.m. to 11 p.m. All northbound lanes will be closed for no more than 15 minutes between 7 and 11 p.m. for signal work. All southbound lanes will be closed for no more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday. Tuesday, Dec. 15: The southbound right lane on U.S. 29 will be closed between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The southbound right lane on U.S. 29 will be closed between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Wednesday, Dec. 16: The new traffic pattern will be implemented for southbound traffic on U.S. 29 at I-64. Southbound traffic will use new left-turn lane controlled by traffic signals to access I-64 east. The existing I-64 entrance ramp from U.S. 29 south will be closed. Expect lane closures on U.S. 29 south and brief traffic stops between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers should be alert for signs directing them through the work zone and anticipate multiple lane closures and traffic shifts during the work.

The reconfiguration of the I-64 interchange will eliminate the loop ramp from southbound U.S. 29 to I-64 eastbound. The current ramp configuration results in two “weave” conditions with cars entering and exiting I-64 and has been identified as a factor in numerous crashes over the past few years. When the final traffic pattern is implemented next week, both weave movements will be eliminated.

Southbound drivers on U.S. 29 who miss the left exit to I-64 east should continue a short distance south to Teel Lane, where they can make a U-turn to U.S. 29 north to the I-64 east entrance ramp.

The Exit 118 improvement is one of two projects in the first phase of a six-project package of improvements to Albemarle County roads in a $28.5 million design-build contract awarded to Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point.

Wallace Montgomery of Vienna is providing design services for the projects.

