Final episode of WTJU’s Jazz at 100 to focus on local jazz

One hundred years ago, The Original Dixieland Jazz Band made the first jazz recording. For the last two years, WTJU has celebrated this centenary. Jazz at 100 is a landmark radio project tracing the history of jazz in 100 one-hour programs.

On March 1, WTJU will broadcast the final episode of Jazz at 100.

In 99 programs, host Russell Perry has presented the creative work of hundreds of musicians, both famous and obscure – players, composers, arrangers, and bandleaders.

The final episode of Jazz at 100 will celebrate our local music scene – the jazz scene of Charlottesville.

“Each of the contributors to this rich history had colleagues, bandmates, and mentors who they played with as they grew up and matured. They played in basements, living rooms, clubs, and theaters. They were part of a local scene,” explained Rus Perry, host of Jazz at 100.

“All jazz is local,” he added.

Musical selections in the final episode will include recordings by members of the UVa faculty jazz ensemble The Free Bridge Quintet: John D’earth, Jeff Decker, Butch Taylor, Pete Spaar, and Robert Jospé; resettled New Yorkers Charles Owens, Randy Johnston, Hod O’Brien, and Stephanie Nakasian; next generation Charlottesville players Jonah Kane-West, Dane Alderson, and Veronica Swift; and UVa Jazz Ensemble alumni Jack Kilby and Kait Dunton.

Jazz at 100 airs Fridays at 9 a.m. on WTJU 91.1 FM, and is carried on eight other public radio stations across the country. WTJU also distributes the show through AllAboutJazz.com.

WTJU will air a special extended broadcast centered on our local jazz scene until 12 noon on March 1. Perry and WTJU jazz DJ Brian Keena will play all Charlottesville jazz, paired with visits from jazz musicians who make the scene so vital.

Audio and program notes for all Jazz at 100 episodes are online at www.wtju.net/jazz100.

