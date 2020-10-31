Final day of early in-person voting in Virginia ahead of Nov. 3 election

Published Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, 9:55 am

Nearly 2.6 million Virginians have already voted as of the open of business on Saturday, the last day for voters to cast early in-person ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the tally of in-person votes and mail-in votes that have been received at voter offices across the Commonwealth stood at 2,578,887 this morning.

That represents 43.7 percent of all registered voters in Virginia, and 64.7 percent of the turnout that we saw in the 2016 election, which saw 3,984,631 votes cast in the Old Dominion.

All local voter registration offices will be open for at a period of at least 8 hours today. Voters can contact their local General Registrar’s office for hours of operation.

Information about local offices – including location, hours open and how to contact them – is available on the Virginia Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.

Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Voters can go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID and cast a ballot.

More information about what IDs are considered acceptable can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterID.

Voters that have not returned their mail-in absentee ballots should do so as soon as possible. Absentee ballots may be returned via mail or dropped off at a voter’s general registrar’s office, satellite location or at their polling place on Election Day.

Voters with questions about in-person voting or any other aspect of the Nov. 3 election may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit our website at www.elections.virginia.gov.

Story by Chris Graham

