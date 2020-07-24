Filler-Corn orders Lee statue, other Confederate relics, removed from Old House Chamber

Published Friday, Jul. 24, 2020, 8:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Robert E. Lee statue is gone from the Old House Chamber of the Virginia State Capitol, at the direction of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

The statue was among several relics of the Confederacy ordered removed Thursday night, according to a statement from Filler-Corn’s office.

The Old House Chamber, and any artifacts therein, are under the authority of the House of Delegates.

Filler-Corn announced Friday that she has asked Del. Delores McQuinn of Richmond to chair the newly-formed Speaker’s Advisory Group on State Capitol Artifacts to look at items under House control.

The group will advise the Speaker on possible future actions related to State Capitol historical artifacts under House control.

“Virginia has a story to tell that extends far beyond glorifying the Confederacy and its participants. The Confederacy’s primary objective in the Civil War was to preserve an ideology that maintained the enslavement of human beings,” Filler-Corn said. “Now is the time to provide context to our Capitol to truly tell the Commonwealth’s whole history. I look forward to Del. McQuinn and the Advisory Group on State Capitol Artifacts to work to ensure our Capitol reflects the broad experience of all Virginians.”

In addition to removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee, artifacts recognizing the following persons who participated in the Confederacy were removed from the Old House Chamber:

Joseph E. Johnston

Fitzhugh Lee

Alexander H. Stephens

Thomas Bocock

Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson

James E.B. “Jeb” Stuart

Jefferson F. Davis

Matthew F. Maury

This Speaker’s Advisory Group on State Capitol Artifacts, which will be made up of a bipartisan group of House members, historians and community leaders from across the Commonwealth who will meet and provide analysis to the Speaker on:

Possible further actions on House-controlled artifacts in the Capitol

The erection of additional historic artifacts and historic context in the House-controlled areas of the Capitol

What will be done long-term with the Confederate artifacts removed today from the Old House Chamber

“The artifacts at the Capitol are a painful reminder of the deep-rooted wounds of slavery and 401 years of oppression. These Confederate artifacts are constant reminders of individuals who had no intentions of guaranteeing justice, equality and equity for all,” McQuinn said. “I am proud of Speaker Filler-Corn for taking this action to not only remove these hateful symbols, but also create a process to make sure our State Capitol reflect our ideals. I am honored she has chosen me to chair the Speaker’s Advisory Group on State Capitol Artifacts and help our Commonwealth create a more inclusive State Capitol.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments