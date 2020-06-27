Filler-Corn announces joint House committee to take action on police, criminal justice reform

The House Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committees will hold joint hearings in July and August to prepare police and criminal justice reforms for the upcoming special session and the 2021 regular General Assembly session.

“We cannot wait for the beginning of the special session to prepare legislation and receive public input on police and criminal justice reform,” Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said. “We have heard the pain and frustration of so many across the Commonwealth and thus will begin our committee work this July so we can pass important legislation when the special session commences. It is time to get to work to make our Commonwealth fairer and more equal for all.”

The Joint Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committee will be made up of House members who serve on the House Courts of Justice and House Public Safety Committees. The joint committee will be led by Chairs Charniele Herring (Courts of Justice) and Patrick Hope (Public Safety).

The joint committee will hold three public hearings in July and August to discuss reforms that the body can move forward with during the special session Gov. Ralph Northam intends to call in August.

All joint committee hearings will be conducted virtually to allow for public participation. Each hearing of the joint committee will focus on a specific area of police and criminal justice reform.

