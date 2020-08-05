Filler-Corn announces House of Delegates Aug. 18 special session location

The House of Delegates will convene on Tuesday, Aug. 18 for the special session called by Gov. Ralph Northam at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond.

Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and House Clerk Suzette Denslow consulted closely with the Virginia Department of Health about how to most safely convene delegates, support staff and members of the press.

Precautions are being taken to ensure that the Siegel Center is set up for House business in a manner that follows all requisite social distancing and safety guidelines.

The Siegel Center will not be open to the public. Space will be allotted for press and the entire special session will be live-streamed.

“As delegates convene to do the work of the Special Session, I must first and foremost put the health and safety of members and staff, as well as their families and the communities they will return to in every corner of the Commonwealth,” Filler-Corn said.

“Working with the Virginia Department of Health, the Siegel Center was chosen as it will allow for proper social distancing and the necessary safety precautions needed during this unprecedented time in our Commonwealth’s history. We have important work ahead of us this Special Session to address our biennial budget, support the Commonwealth’s recovery from COVID-19 and take long overdue action to reform our police and criminal justice systems. We will govern responsibly, safely and, as always, in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

