Fifth District congressional candidate Bob Good to host series of law enforcement rallies

Published Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020, 12:57 pm

Fifth District Republican congressional nominee Bob Good will hold eight Good for Law Enforcement Rallies throughout the district beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“A strong law enforcement system is critical to ensuring the safety of our citizens along with a fair and just system of due process,” Good said. “It is imperative that our law enforcement officers have access to the best tools and technology available as well as the support of our elected officials. I have a solid track record on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors of doing just that and will continue my unwavering support in Congress. Public safety is a critical and essential role of government and restoring law & order across our country is a must.”

For more information and rally locations, go to BobGoodForCongress.com/Good-For-Law-Enforcement.

