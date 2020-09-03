Fifth District candidate Dr. Cameron Webb to hold kids town hall

Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will host a virtual town hall with his daughter, 9 year-old Avery Webb, to answer questions kids have as they are returning to school.

They will be joined by two local leaders in health care and education, Dr. Paige Perriello and educator Bekah Saxon.

Speakers

Dr. Cameron Webb

Avery Webb

Dr. Paige Perriello, Pediatrician

Bekah Saxon, Educator

Date and Time

11 a.m., Saturday

Participation

The Town Hall is open to the public. It will be streamed live on Dr. Webb’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

