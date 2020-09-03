Fifth District candidate Dr. Cameron Webb to hold kids town hall
Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will host a virtual town hall with his daughter, 9 year-old Avery Webb, to answer questions kids have as they are returning to school.
They will be joined by two local leaders in health care and education, Dr. Paige Perriello and educator Bekah Saxon.
Speakers
- Dr. Cameron Webb
- Avery Webb
- Dr. Paige Perriello, Pediatrician
- Bekah Saxon, Educator
Date and Time
11 a.m., Saturday
Participation
The Town Hall is open to the public. It will be streamed live on Dr. Webb’s Youtube and Facebook pages.