 

Fifth District candidate Dr. Cameron Webb to hold kids town hall

Published Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020, 12:32 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Dr. Cameron Webb

Dr. Cameron Webb

Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will host a virtual town hall with his daughter, 9 year-old Avery Webb, to answer questions kids have as they are returning to school.

They will be joined by two local leaders in health care and education, Dr. Paige Perriello and educator Bekah Saxon.

Speakers

  • Dr. Cameron Webb
  • Avery Webb
  • Dr. Paige Perriello, Pediatrician
  • Bekah Saxon, Educator

Date and Time

11 a.m., Saturday

Participation

The Town Hall is open to the public. It will be streamed live on Dr. Webb’s Youtube and Facebook pages.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news

     

Comments