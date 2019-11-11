Field Hockey:UVA to host NCAA first, second rounds

The UVA field hockey team earned an at-large bid to the 2019 NCAA Field Hockey Championship and will host first- and second-round games Nov. 15 and 17 at Turf Field in Charlottesville.

Virginia (16-4) earned an at-large bid into the field of 18 teams and will serve as one of four host sites for the first two rounds of the tournament. The Cavaliers are the No. 3 seed in the championship.

The Cavaliers will take on Delaware (16-3) on Friday, Nov. 15 at noon. Maryland (16-3) and Saint Joseph’s (17-3) will play in the second game at approximately 2:30. The advancing teams will face one another on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

All seats at the Turf Field for the games will be general admission with tickets priced at $5. Students also must pay $5 for tickets to NCAA field hockey events. Children under two are free. If a child has celebrated their second birthday they must have a paid admission. Tickets will only be available for purchase on the day of game and sales will be cash only.

There will also be a $5 parking fee at the John Paul Jones Arena South lot and the McCue Center lot.

This is the 24th trip to NCAA Championship for the Cavaliers and their 12th in head coach Michele Madison’s 14 seasons at Virginia.

North Carolina, Maryland and Connecticut will serve as the other three host sites for the first- and second-round games. The winner of each site will advance to the NCAA semifinals on Nov. 22 at Wake Forest’s Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The NCAA Championship game will take place on Nov. 24 at that same location.

