Field Hockey: Virginia falls 2-0 at Duke to conclude 2020 regular season

Published Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, 3:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia suffered a 2-0 defeat at Duke on Saturday in both teams’ final game before the 2020 ACC Championship.

A pair of first-half goals off penalty corners provided all of the offense Duke (2-6, 1-4 ACC) would need in the game.

It was the first time this season the Cavaliers (3-6, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a goal.

UVA’s best chance to score came late in the fourth quarter when senior back Rachel Robinson swept a shot that hit the upper crossbar of the net. Freshman midfielder Anneloes Knol corralled the rebound and fired off a hard shot of her own that was just wide of the mark.

“This was a hard fought game,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “We got down early and fought back hard. We were playing some great hockey, but nothing on the board to show for it. All we can do is just keep shooting and get that ball in the back of the net.”

Related

Comments