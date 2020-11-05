Field Hockey: Virginia defeats Wake Forest, 2-1, to advance in ACC Championships

Laura Janssen scored twice off assists from Cato Geusgens – the second time for what proved to be the winning score with 13:49 remaining in the match – lifting #4 seed Virginia to a 2-1 win over #5 seed Wake Forest in Thursday’s quarterfinal action at the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championships at Karen Shelton Stadium on Thursday.

Virginia (4-6) advances to Friday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal match versus top seed Louisville (7-1).

The Cardinals swept the season series between the teams, claiming 5-2 and 2-1 wins in a pair of late-October matches in Charlottesville.

Virginia struck first near the one-minute mark of the opening period versus Wake on Thursday, as Janssen scored off a redirect from Geusgens on a penalty corner.

Wake Forest (2-8) knotted the score at 1-1 midway through the period on Alexis Grippo’s penalty stroke goal. The goal was the Point Pleasant, New Jersey, senior defender’s first of the season.

The score remained tied until the opening moments of the fourth quarter, when Geusgens found Janssen again at the 13:49 mark to put Virginia in front to stay.

The goals were the sixth and seventh of the season for Janssen, who has scored in four of her last six games.

Virginia goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer helped the Cavaliers stand firm with six saves, four of which came in the second half.

The Virginia goalkeeping tandem of Hausheer and Taylor Henriksen lead the ACC with a combined 55 saves this season.

