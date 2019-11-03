Field Hockey: UVA to face Duke in first round of ACC Field Hockey Championship

Published Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, 10:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The UVA field hockey team (15-3, 4-2 ACC) will be the No. 3 seed in the 2019 ACC Field Hockey Championship being held Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10 in Newton, Mass.

The Cavaliers will open the tournament, facing No. 6 seed Duke (12-6, 1-5 ACC) on Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Field Hockey Complex at Boston College’s Newton Campus.

Virginia finished the conference portion of the schedule in a tie for second place with Boston College and were awarded the No. 3 seed by virtue of tiebreakers. The Cavaliers won the regular-season match-up against the Blue Devils, 3-2, in overtime.

Defending champion North Carolina (16-0, 6-0) is the No. 1 seed and earned a bye into Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal game. The Tar Heels will face the winner of Thursday’s noon quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Syracuse (12-5, 3-3) and No. 5 Louisville (14-4, 3-3). Other Thursday quarterfinal action finds No. 7 Wake Forest (8-10, 0-6) paired against No. 2 Boston College (11-6, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s second semifinal match, which will feature the winner of Virginia and Duke, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will meet for the championship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Full tournament books for the 2019 ACC Field Hockey Championship may be purchased on site for $10. Single-game adult tickets are $5 each. Youth 18 years of age and younger will be admitted free.

This year’s Championship will feature five teams currently ranked among the top 10 in the latest NFHCA poll – No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Louisville, No. 6 Virginia and No. 10 Boston College. All seven ACC teams are ranked nationally, with Syracuse currently at No. 14 and Wake Forest at No. 20.

ACC Network Extra will show all tournament action live, except for Friday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal, which will be carried by ACC Network Extra.

Single-session tickets are available for $5 for adults. Youth under 18 and students from an ACC school with a valid ID can enter for free.

Related

Comments