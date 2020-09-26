Field Hockey: UVA opens 2020 with 2-1 loss to Wake Forest

UVA got on the board first, but Wake Forest took control with two second-half goals to post a 2-1 win on Saturday.

The Cavaliers got on the scoreboard early with sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci deflecting in a shot from junior back Amber Ezechiels after a corner 3:31 into the game.

Virginia appeared to add to the lead, with two other first-half shots also making into the corner of the net, including a bullet from freshman midfielder Anneloes Knol, but both were whistled off by the officials.

In the third quarter, Wake Forest (1-1) tied up the game when Eleanor Winants tapped a slow-roller through the circle that made its way into the cage to tie the game. Four minutes into the fourth quarter, the Demon Deacons fired off a flurry of shots at sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen with the fourth attempt making it in to give Wake the 2-1 advantage.

“It was a really good game. I thought in the first half we were able to come out and establish our passing game and put some pressure on the goal. To have two goals called back, we just didn’t respond,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “We didn’t rebound from that. It could have been a different game if one of those goals had gone in. Second half, I thought Wake Forest owned the second half. They were able to beat our press, especially in the fourth quarter. We have some tape to look at to figure it out.”

