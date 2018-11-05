Field hockey: UVA heads to Princeton for NCAA first-round game

Published Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 10:34 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva field hockeyUVA (9-9) earned an at-large bid into the 2018 NCAA Field Hockey Championship and will head to Princeton, N.J. for the first and second round games being held Nov. 9 and 11.

Virginia earned one of eight at-large bids into the field of 18 teams and will face third- seeded Princeton (13-4) on Friday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. Penn State (12-5) and Harvard (16-1) will play the other first-round game that same day at 2:30 p.m. The winners will advance to the second-round game on Sunday, Nov. 11.

“It is always exciting to hear your name called on Selection Sunday,” said head coach Michele Madison. “Making the NCAA tournament is a testament to the resilience and hard work of our team. They always had hope, even when we were struggling, and they had the hard-work and determination to make it through that adversity. This was a whole team effort to get here and I am very happy that they have this opportunity to keep playing.”

This is the 23rd trip to NCAA Championship for the Cavaliers and their 11 in head coach Michele Madison’s 13 seasons at Virginia.

Duke, Maryland and North Carolina will serve as the other three host sites for the first and second round games. The winner of each site will advance to the NCAA semifinals on Nov. 16 at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. The National Championship game will take place on Nov. 18.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment