Field hockey: UVA falls 2-0 at Delaware

The No. 20 UVA field hockey team (5-8, 1-4 ACC) dropped a 2-0 game at No. 18 Delaware (7-6, 2-0 CAA) on Friday (Oct. 12) at Rullo Stadium in Newark, Delaware.

Delaware scored on the first shot of the game, 11:23 into the contest. The Blue Hens added a second goal, scoring off a corner in the final four minutes of the second half to finish with a 2-0 victory.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Virginia head coach Michele Madison. “The team stepped up, especially in the second half. They were putting us under a lot of pressure with a lot of big balls and fast reactions to the whistle. We just have to learn from this and get better.”

The first half was a battle in the midfield with Delaware taking three shots and UVA being held to just one. In the second half, the teams combined for 16 shots, with Virginia taking six, including three on-target attempts.

Delaware scored its first goal on a shot from three yards out on the right side from Lisa Gizeman, with Pia Freudenberger netting the second on a shot from the top of the circle after a penalty corner.

The Blue Hens had five penalty corners in the second half, with the Cavaliers successfully fending off the first four.

Senior Greta Ell (Plains, Pa.) and freshman Amber Ezechiels (Niew-Vennep, Netherlands) took two shots apiece. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.) tallied four saves.

This was the Cavaliers’ ninth game this season against a ranked opponent.

Virginia closes out the home portion of its schedule next weekend, hosting No. 16 Wake Forest (Oct. 19) on Friday evening and No. 2 Maryland on Sunday (Oct. 21).

