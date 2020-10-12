Field Hockey: UNC completes sweep of UVA with 2-1 win
The Virginia field hockey team closed out a two-game series at North Carolina on Monday with a 2-1 loss to the Tar Heels in a non-conference match.
North Carolina (4-1, 2-1 ACC) held a 1-0 lead until freshman midfielder Anneloes Knol tied the game for the ‘Hoos (3-3, 2-1 ACC) with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
UNC’s Meredith Sholder scored the game winner with 8:19 remaining in the contest.
Knol’s goal was the first of her collegiate career. She is the first UVA freshman to score a goal this season.
UVA’s Lauren Hausheer finished the game with seven saves, one shy of matching her career high.