 

Field Hockey: UNC completes sweep of UVA with 2-1 win

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 4:25 pm

uva athleticsThe Virginia field hockey team closed out a two-game series at North Carolina on Monday with a 2-1 loss to the Tar Heels in a non-conference match.

North Carolina (4-1, 2-1 ACC) held a 1-0 lead until freshman midfielder Anneloes Knol tied the game for the ‘Hoos (3-3, 2-1 ACC) with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

UNC’s Meredith Sholder scored the game winner with 8:19 remaining in the contest.

Knol’s goal was the first of her collegiate career. She is the first UVA freshman to score a goal this season.

UVA’s Lauren Hausheer finished the game with seven saves, one shy of matching her career high.


