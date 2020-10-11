Field Hockey: North Carolina defeats Virginia, 5-1, on rainy Sunday

A three-goal third quarter broke open a tight game, as North Carolina downed Virginia, 5-1, in ACC field hockey action on Sunday in Chapel Hill.

UVA (3-2, 2-1 ACC) trailed 1-0 at halftime, on a point-blank shot from Erin Matson that was initially stopped by sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen before deflecting off her pads and going into the net.

The Tar Heels exploded for three goals in the third quarter, building up a 4-0 lead.

Despite the four-goal deficit and a driving rain, the Cavalier offense continued to work, with sophomore striker Laura Janssen finally getting UVA on the board after smashing in a cross-circle pass from Meghen Hengerer with 10:25 remaining in the game.

“Lots to take from today’s game! We will look at film and see what worked and what didn’t work. Tomorrows’ game will be a gut check,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said.

The two teams face off again on Monday at noon. The match will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks

