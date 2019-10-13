Field Hockey: No. 9 UVA closes road trip with a 1-0 win at Miami
The No. 9 UVA field hockey team (11-3, 2-2 ACC) closed out its weekend road trip with a 1-0 victory at Miami (7-7, 2-1 MAC) on Sunday in Oxford, Ohio.
Freshman back Cato Geusgens (Wassenaar, Netherlands) scored the only goal of the game 4:33 into the contest, converting a penalty corner by firing a shot from the top of the circle. Virginia had another prime scoring opportunity at the end of the third quarter after being awarded a penalty corner in the final second of play, but an attempt by Geusgens was wide of the mark.
The Cavalier defense did not allow the RedHawks to take a shot in the game
“It was a great defensive effort to hold Miami to zero shots,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “They followed the game plan, defensively to a tee. Attack, we were able to generate some attack, and some opportunities, but it is about finishing and putting it into the net.”
