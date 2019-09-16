Field hockey: No. 6 UVA shuts out Yale, 3-0

The No. 6 UVA field hockey team (5-1, 0-0 ACC) defeated Yale (1-2, 0-0 Ivy) by a 3-0 score on Sunday at Turf Field.

Freshman Cato Geusgens (Wassenaar, Netherlands) scored two goals for the Cavaliers, including the game-winner as the team notched its second shutout of the season.

Geusgens, a defender, staked the Cavaliers to a 2-0 lead after converting a pair of penalty corner opportunities, the first with 7:17 remaining in the first half and the second 2:38 into the fourth quarter. Sophomore striker Peyton Tollaksen (Chesapeake, Va.) added a third goal for the Cavaliers with just under five minutes remaining in the game when she knocked in a loose ball after an initial attempt from freshman midfielder Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.).

“After the double-overtime game on Friday night, we needed to get the team rested, so we didn’t practice on the field yesterday, which is why we were a little rusty to start the game,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “Our timing was a little off. Our ball handling was a little off, but the most important thing was to get them recovered. At halftime, we talked about how they were making their life difficult by not keeping possession of the ball. They needed to move the ball to the open player and keep possession. With our corners, we have a lot of options with a lot of people who can shoot the ball, which gives us a lot of variety and unpredictability. We can pretty much have a shot from six different places in the circle.”