Field Hockey: No. 5 UVA wins 3-1 at Longwood

Published Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, 4:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The No. 5 UVA field hockey team (8-2) picked up a 3-1 road win at Longwood (4-4) on Sunday in Farmville, Va.

After a scoreless first quarter, freshman Laura Janssen (Nijmegen, Netherlands) broke the deadlock 3:16 into the second, dribbling through the defense and firing off a shot. Senior Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) added a second goal with five minutes remaining in the first half, deflecting in a shot from junior Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) after a corner.

Junior Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.) converted a second-chance opportunity in the fourth quarter. After an initial shot by Gallen was saved, sophomore Annie McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.) picked up the rebound, passed back to Gallen who scored to give UVA a 3-0 advantage.

Longwood scored in the final 1:30 of the game to break up the shutout.

“I am happy that the team rebounded from Friday’s game and stepped up for the competition,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “We were able to generate some more attack and I am pleased with those results. This was a total team effort.”