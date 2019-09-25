Field Hockey: No. 5 UVA shuts out JMU

The No. 5 UVA field hockey team (7-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated James Madison (3-5, 0-0 CAA) by a 2-0 score on Tuesday (Sept. 24) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Freshman Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.) and senior Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) scored the goals for the Cavaliers as the defense logged its third-straight shutout.

Iacobucci put the Cavaliers on the scoreboard 31 seconds into the second quarter, dribbling into the circle and taking a hard shot that zipped past the goalkeeper and into the net. Viljoen added an insurance goal in the final three minutes of the game, knocking in a ball that was tipped up into the air by junior striker Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.).

“I am happy with our passing game,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “We were able to move the ball down the field. Inside the 25, we were able to penetrate the circle and get some shots off, but we need to work on getting second and third shots off those chances.

“After getting that first goal, it gives you the energy to say, ‘okay, here we go. Let’s get into a rhythm.’ The second goal, we really needed that one as JMU was dangerous with how they could throw the ball down the field. It gave us a little breathing space. We were able to finish it after that and deny chances.”