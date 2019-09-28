Field Hockey: No. 5 UVA shut out by No. 1 UNC, 5-0
The No. 5 UVA field hockey team (7-2, 1-1 ACC) suffered a 5-0 loss to No. 1 North Carolina (8-0, 2-0 ACC) on Friday at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.
After a scoreless first quarter, North Carolina scored three goals in a four-minute span in the third quarter to take a 3-0 lead into halftime. The Tar Heels added a pair of insurance goals in the fourth period to improve to 8-0 on the season.
“This was definitely a disappointing result,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “When you look at the shots and the corners, our corners weren’t on. Usually they are on. We just couldn’t break the ice. North Carolina is a very skilled team. You can’t give them an inch, because if you do, they will take a yard. We played a good first quarter, we just needed to put four of those together. The story was in both circles. They were efficient in putting it away and we didn’t.”
