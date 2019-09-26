Field Hockey: No. 5 UVA hosts No. 1 North Carolina on Friday
The No. 5 UVA field hockey team (7-1, 2-0 ACC) takes on defending-national champion No. 1 North Carolina (7-0, 1-0 ACC) at Turf Field on Friday (Sept. 27) at 5 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The game will air on the ACC Regional Sports Networks with streaming available on the FoxSportsGo app for those markets watching on one of the Fox Sports networks
- Live stats will also be available for the game through a link on VirginiaSports.com
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.