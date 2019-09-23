Field Hockey: No. 5 UVA hosts James Madison on Tuesday
The No. 5 UVA field hockey team (6-1, 1-0 ACC) hosts James Madison (3-4, 0-0 CAA) at Turf Field on Tuesday (Sept. 24) at 6 p.m.
Broadcast Information
The game will stream as an ACCNX contest, available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN. ACCNX streams are available through participating TV providers that carry ACCN
Live stats will also be available for the game
Links for both are posted on VirginiaSports.com
UVA Game Notes
- Redshirt sophomore goalie Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.) ranks second in the nation in save percentage (.857) and leads the ACC in that category. She is third in the nation in goals-against average (.68), ranking second in the ACC in that category. She leads the conference in saves-per-game (4.29)
- Junior striker Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.) leads the team in goals (5) and points (10)
- Gallen has two multi-goal games and has scored two game-winners this season
- Gallen’s five goals are already more than any single player on the team scored last season
- Senior Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) scored leads the team with six assists
- Viljoen is eighth in the nation and third in the ACC with 0.86 assists per game
JMU Game Notes
- James Madison is coming off a 3-1 victory over No. 22 Old Dominion on Friday night
- The game against Virginia is the fifth game this season against a ranked opponent. The Dukes have played No. 20 Liberty (L, 5-1), No. 14 Ohio State (L, 3-0), No. 4 Maryland (L, 4-0) and No. 22 Old Dominion
- Miranda Rigg leads the team in points (10) and goals (4). She also leads the team in shots (21). The next closest player has taken six shots (Eveline Zwager)
- Virginia leads the all-time series, 32-12-1 and has won the last five meetings
