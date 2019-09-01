Field hockey: No. 20 Liberty storms past JMU in opener

The 20th-ranked Liberty field hockey team used a well-balanced attack to defeat the James Madison Dukes by a 5-1 score in its season opener, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field.

Five different Liberty players scored in the victory: Jill Bolton, Alivia Klopp, Daniella Rhodes, Mallory Fortenbaugh and Lizzie Hamlett. The Lady Flames converted 3-of-4 penalty corner chances and held a 16-4 edge over the Dukes in total shots and 12-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Liberty moves to 1-0 and has now won its last two season openers, both of which have come over James Madison. JMU falls to 1-1 after splitting a pair of games this weekend. The Dukes topped Bucknell 3-2 on the road, Friday.

