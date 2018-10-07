Field hockey: No. 18 UVA tops Miami (Ohio) 2-1

The No. 18 UVA field hockey team (5-7, 1-4 ACC) picked up a 2-1 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday (Oct. 7) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers and RedHawks (9-5) were knotted 1-1 at halftime with junior Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.) scoring UVA’s goal in the opening minutes of the contest. Senior Greta Ell (Plains, Pa.) scored the game winner in the second half with 10:16 remaining in regulation. The loss snapped a streak of four-straight shutout victories for Miami.

“We have been working hard for this ‘W’,” said head coach Michele Madison. “They are not easy. Erin Shanahan’s goal was a relief for everybody. The players had to keep believing that ‘yes, we can score,’ because of course we can score, but when you are unable to put the ball away, it starts playing with your head. They stuck to it and did the work, so that when the moment came, they could do it. The defense has been strong all along. They have played really well against top teams. Carrera [Lucas] has been amazing. The back four have held steady. Putting Amber [Ezechiels] back there really helped us distribute the ball better. Colleen [Norair] had a phenomenal game today. Everyone does their part. There isn’t one big standout.”

The Cavaliers, who have been shut out in their last three games, wasted no time today in getting on the board. Shanahan took a hard shot from the top of the circle that hit paydirt 2:14 seconds into the game. Virginia’s advantage did not last long, however, as Miami countered less than three minutes later, with Allie Grace Joyner knocking in a feed from the far post to tie the game at one.

Virginia had a good opportunity in the final minute-and-a-half of the first period, drawing back-to-back penalty corners, but they could not capitalize.

After a frantic first half, the second half started a bit more slowly with neither team taking a shot in the first ten minutes of the period. The play intensified as the period went on, with Ell finally converting a UVA opportunity with just over ten minutes remaining. Despite being a player short after a yellow card, Ell found open field and raced down towards the net, firing a shot off from the left side to score her first goal of the season.

The Cavalier defense kept the RedHawks from taking in a shot in the final 18 minutes of the game. Miami took 10 shots in the first half, but only three after the break, holding an overall 13-11 edge in shots.

Senior goalkeeper Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.) made six saves.

With the win, UVA improves to 12-0 all-time against Miami.

Virginia will be back on the road next week, playing on Friday, Oct. 12 at No. 20 Delaware. Virginia closes out the home portion of its schedule the weekend of Oct. 19, hosting No. 16 Wake Forest (Oct. 19) on Friday evening and No. 2 Maryland on Sunday (Oct. 21).

