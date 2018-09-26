Field hockey: No. 15 UVA falls 3-0 at No. 1 North Carolina

The No. 15 UVA field hockey team (4-5, 1-2 ACC) fell 3-0 at No. 1 North Carolina (9-0, 3-0 ACC) on Wednesday (Sept. 26) in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The game was a defensive battle, with the two teams taking a combined 13 shots. North Carolina scored the game winner 5:48 into the game, scoring after a penalty corner on its first shot of the game. The Tar Heels added a second goal in the first half and capped their scoring in the first five minutes of the second half.

“I think our defensive presence kept us in the game,” said Virginia head coach Michele Madison. “We need to capitalize on our attacking opportunities and we will work on that in practice.”

The Cavaliers were able to create several scoring opportunities, including shots from juniors Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.) and Colleen Norair (Fredericksburg, Va.) midway through the second half, but both were saved by UNC’s Amanda Hendry. Virginia also had a penalty corner in the waning seconds of the game, but the ensuing shot from Shanahan was high.

Senior goalkeeper Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.) logged three saves. Hendry also made three saves.

North Carolina had seven shots, six of which were on goal. Virginia took six shots, with three on target.

UNC has only allowed three goals this season. The national leaders in goals-against average have registered six straight shutout victories.

This game was originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 14, but was rescheduled because of the threat of weather from Hurricane Florence.

The Cavaliers return home to host No. 7 Louisville (7-3, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at Turf Field. Admission is free for all of Virginia’s regular-season home field hockey games.

