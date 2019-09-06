Field Hockey: No. 11 UVA hosts UMass Lowell, No. 14 Ohio State this weekend

The UVA field hockey team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) will play a pair of home games this weekend, hosting UMass Lowell (1-1, 0-0 America East) on Friday (Sept. 6) at 3 p.m., and No. 14 Ohio State (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday (Sept. 8) at 1 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. Admission is free for all regular-season home games

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game is an ACCNX contest, which streams live on the ESPN app and is available through participating TV providers that carry ACCN

Streaming will not be available for Friday’s game

Live stats be available for both games

Links for both are posted on VirginiaSports.com

Noting the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers opened the season with a 3-0 road win at Old Dominion

Junior striker Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.) scored two goals in the game, both were deflections into the goal on a penalty corner. Senior midfielder Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.) scored Virginia’s third goal

Old Dominion was limited to two shots in the game, only one of which was on goal

On Sunday, the No. 11 Cavaliers picked up a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Penn State

Junior midfielder Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) scored the game-winner. Robinson also had an assist in the opening game against ODU, earning her an honorable mention for Synapse Sports Weekly Honor Roll

Redshirt sophomore goalie Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.) logged four saves against Penn State

Four of Virginia’s five goals from opening weekend were scored after penalty corners

Head coach Michele Madison comes into the game with a 396-240-8 career record as a head coach. She is four wins away from becoming the ninth NCAA Division I coach to tally 400 career wins

This Week’s Opponents

The Cavaliers will host UMass Lowell on Friday, Sept. 6. The game has a special 3pm start time as the UVA football team will be playing its home opener against William & Mary that night at 8pm

Freshman back Sofie Knook was named the America East Defensive Player of the Week this week. She was also named UMass Lowell's athletic department's River Hawk of the Week

Knook helped lead the River Hawks to a 1-1 opening weekend. In her first career start on Friday, August 30, she was part of a defensive unit that shut out Fairfield for a 3-0 victory. Later in the weekend, the Amsterdam, Netherlands native recorded a big defensive save in the 38th minute of a closely-contested, 1-0 battle against No. 18 Syracuse

Against Syracuse, the River Hawks held the advantage in shots on goal, 12-2, and on corners, 6-4, but the Orange's Charlotte DeVries would tally the game's only goal on a breakaway in the 51st minute to push the Orange to victory

This is the first-ever meeting between UVA and UMass Lowell

This is the first-ever meeting between UVA and UMass Lowell Ohio State opened up the season with two victories, topping UMass, 7-0, and then edging No. 23 Boston University, 3-2

OSU took 19 shots against UMass, 16 of which were on goal

The 10 goals scored by Ohio State were as many as any team scored in the country. Maryland also had 10 goals in wins over Richmond and New Hampshire

Ohio State will play at James Madison on Friday night

Virginia leads the all-time series against Ohio State, 10-2, but lost the last meeting in 2014, 4-3, in overtime





