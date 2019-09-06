Field Hockey: No. 11 UVA hosts UMass Lowell, No. 14 Ohio State this weekend
The UVA field hockey team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) will play a pair of home games this weekend, hosting UMass Lowell (1-1, 0-0 America East) on Friday (Sept. 6) at 3 p.m., and No. 14 Ohio State (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday (Sept. 8) at 1 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. Admission is free for all regular-season home games
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game is an ACCNX contest, which streams live on the ESPN app and is available through participating TV providers that carry ACCN
- Streaming will not be available for Friday’s game
- Live stats be available for both games
- Links for both are posted on VirginiaSports.com
Noting the Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers opened the season with a 3-0 road win at Old Dominion
- Junior striker Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.) scored two goals in the game, both were deflections into the goal on a penalty corner. Senior midfielder Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.) scored Virginia’s third goal
- Old Dominion was limited to two shots in the game, only one of which was on goal
- On Sunday, the No. 11 Cavaliers picked up a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Penn State
- Junior midfielder Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) scored the game-winner. Robinson also had an assist in the opening game against ODU, earning her an honorable mention for Synapse Sports Weekly Honor Roll
- Redshirt sophomore goalie Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.) logged four saves against Penn State
- Four of Virginia’s five goals from opening weekend were scored after penalty corners
- Head coach Michele Madison comes into the game with a 396-240-8 career record as a head coach. She is four wins away from becoming the ninth NCAA Division I coach to tally 400 career wins
This Week’s Opponents
- The Cavaliers will host UMass Lowell on Friday, Sept. 6. The game has a special 3pm start time as the UVA football team will be playing its home opener against William & Mary that night at 8pm
- Freshman back Sofie Knook was named the America East Defensive Player of the Week this week. She was also named UMass Lowell’s athletic department’s River Hawk of the Week
- Knook helped lead the River Hawks to a 1-1 opening weekend. In her first career start on Friday, August 30, she was part of a defensive unit that shut out Fairfield for a 3-0 victory. Later in the weekend, the Amsterdam, Netherlands native recorded a big defensive save in the 38th minute of a closely-contested, 1-0 battle against No. 18 Syracuse
- Against Syracuse, the River Hawks held the advantage in shots on goal, 12-2, and on corners, 6-4, but the Orange’s Charlotte DeVries would tally the game’s only goal on a breakaway in the 51st minute to push the Orange to victory
- This is the first-ever meeting between UVA and UMass Lowell
- Ohio State opened up the season with two victories, topping UMass, 7-0, and then edging No. 23 Boston University, 3-2
- OSU took 19 shots against UMass, 16 of which were on goal
- The 10 goals scored by Ohio State were as many as any team scored in the country. Maryland also had 10 goals in wins over Richmond and New Hampshire
- Ohio State will play at James Madison on Friday night
- Virginia leads the all-time series against Ohio State, 10-2, but lost the last meeting in 2014, 4-3, in overtime
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.