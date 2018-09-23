Field hockey: No. 10 UVA wins 1-0 at Northeastern

The No. 10 UVA field hockey team (4-4) closed out its swing through the Boston area with a 1-0 victory over Northeastern (2-7) on Sunday (Sept. 23) in Dedham, Mass.

Junior Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.) scored 1:13 seconds into the game, which proved to be the only goal for either team. Virginia held an 18-12 edge in shots. The two teams’ goalkeepers, senior Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.) and Julia Gluyas, made seven saves apiece.

“This was another hard-fought game,” said Virginia head coach Michele Madison. “I am very proud of their effort, the game they brought today and the preparation that we had to take on Northeastern after a disappointing loss on Friday. That is not easy to do. We need to keep sticking with what is working and make sure that we finish.”

The Cavaliers went on an early attack. Freshman Grace Wallis (Blue Bell, Pa.) took a shot a minute into the game. She then corralled the rebound off the goalie’s pads from her missed shot and passed to Shanahan, who converted the opportunity to give UVA a 1-0 lead. The Cavaliers dominated the first ten minutes, with two penalty corners and three additional shots, but could not capitalize. Northeastern’s best opportunity in the first half came in the waning seconds when they earned a penalty corner. The Huskies’ Rachel Campbell took two shots, with Lucas saving one and the other sailing wide to end the half.

The Cavaliers held the early advantage in the second half, firing off a pair of shots in the first four minutes, and then had a five-minute man-up opportunity after a Northeastern player picked up a yellow card, but the Huskies held off the attack.

With just under ten minutes remaining, the Cavaliers had a frantic attack in front of the net. Wallis took a pair of shots and then drew a penalty corner, but the Huskies again withstood the pressure. Northeastern pulled its goalie with 3:14 remaining to add an extra attacker. With 28 seconds left, the Cavaliers had a player assessed a green card, giving Northeastern two extra attackers, but Virginia held on for the victory.

Lucas picked up her second shutout of the season. Shanahan’s goal was her first of the year. Wallis added her team-leading fifth assist and now lead the Cavaliers with 13 points.

Virginia will play two top-10 opponents next week, traveling to face No. 1 North Carolina on Wednesday (Sept. 26) at noon and then hosting No. 7 Louisville on Saturday (Sept. 29) at 1 p.m.

