Field hockey: Louisville pulls away late, defeats Virginia, 5-2

Louisville took control late, and posted a 5-2 win over Virginia in field hockey action on Friday.

The Cardinals (6-0, 5-0 ACC) led 2-0 at the end of one, but UVA (3-4, 2-2 ACC) got a goal from Adele Iacobucci four minutes into the second quarter to cut the deficit in half.

Louisville extended the lead to 3-1 less than two minutes into the second half, but Laura Janssen answered three minutes later to make it 3-2.

The Cardinals scored in the waning seconds of the third period and added a final goal with just over three minutes left in the game for the final 5-2 margin.

The win guarantees Louisville at least a share of the ACC regular-season championship.

“Louisville brought a really physical game, and they took it to us. It looked like they were playing for a championship, and they certainly got the job done,” UVA coach Michele Madison said.

The Cavaliers and Cardinals close out their weekend series with a non-conference game on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.

