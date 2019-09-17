Field Hockey: Hausheer named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
UVA field hockey redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.) has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week.
Hausheer made a career high eight saves in goal as the No. 6 Cavaliers pushed No. 4 Maryland through double-overtime on the road before coming up on the short end of a shootout on Friday. For the second week in a row, she made a save on a stroke attempt, this one coming during the second overtime period. Hausheer added two saves – both in the fourth quarter – as Virginia blanked Yale by a 3-0 score on Sunday.
Hausheer leads the ACC with a .839 save percentage and 4.33 saves per game.
This is the first player of the week honor for Hausheer in her career and the first time this season a Cavalier has earned the conference’s weekly accolade.
