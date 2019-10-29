Field Hockey: Late goal lifts No. 6 UVA over Liberty, 1-0

The No. 6 UVA field hockey team (14-3) defeated No. 17 Liberty (9-6) 1-0 on Monday evening at Turf Field in Charlottesville.

Freshman striker Lauren Janssen (Nijmegen, Netherlands) scored the game winner with 2:28 remaining in regulation to secure the victory for the Cavaliers.

The Flames had an opportunity to score in the first period, but a defensive save from senior Colleen Norair (Fredericksburg, Va.) kept Liberty off the scoreboard. Virginia’s best scoring opportunity in the first half came on a shot by sophomore back Amber Ezechiels (Niew-Vennep, Netherlands) which was knocked out of the air in a defensive save by Liberty’s Jill Bolton.

In the third quarter, Liberty was awarded a penalty corner in the final 20 seconds. The Flames took three shots, their only shots of the half, but two were blocked and one was saved by redshirt sophomore goalie Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.). The Cavaliers finally broke through when they penetrated the circle and drove toward the goal in the final 2:30 of the fourth quarter.

Five players converged right in front of the net with sophomore striker Peyton Tollaksen (Chesapeake, Va.) tapping the ball from in front of the goalie’s pads over to Janssen who knocked it into the net for the game-winner.

“This is a great in-state rivalry,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “The game was end-to-end and very exciting. Liberty is a very tough opponent and we are happy to come away with this win. I am proud of how our team stayed in it and kept trying to find ways to get that ball in the goal. This was a great way to celebrate Senior Night.”

