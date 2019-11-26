Field Hockey: Four Cavaliers earn All-South Region honors

Four UVA field hockey players were named to the 2019 Longstreth/NFHCA Division I All-South Region teams.

Junior midfielder Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) and sophomore back Amber Ezechiels (Niew Vennep, Netherlands) were named to the first team while and senior back Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) and sophomore midfielder Greer Gill (Virginia Bach, Va.) were named to the second team.

Robinson, an All-ACC first team honoree, started all 23 games for the Cavaliers as a defensive midfielder. She ended the season with five goals and four assists for 14 points. Scored the game-winning goals against Penn State and the regular-season meeting with Duke. She also scored Virginia’s lone goal in the NCAA semifinal game against Princeton. Robinson has twice been named to the Longstreth/NFHCA All-South Region Second Team, but this is her first time earning first team honors.

Ezechiels, a second-team All-ACC honoree, scored her first goal of the season in overtime of the 3-2 regular-season victory over Duke, netting the game-winner. She has been a key component in Virginia’s defensive unit that logged seven shutouts this season. This is Ezechiels’ first regional honor.

Viljoen, a member of the All-ACC second team, has had a breakout senior campaign, leading the Cavaliers in points with 26 on seven goals with 12 assists. She was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 22 after scoring the game-tying goal against Duke and the game-winner at Miami (Ohio). This is her first regional honor.

Gill finished her sophomore campaign with two goals, which she scored against Drexel and Delaware, with 10 assists. She was named to the ACC All-Tournament team for her efforts leading the Cavaliers’ to the semifinals. This is her first regional honor.

Players named to the All-Region first team are in consideration for All-America honors, which will be announced the week of December 9.

