Field Hockey: EMU takes care of Sweet Briar, 5-0

The EMU field hockey women had an offensive outburst in their 5-0 win over Sweet Briar on Tuesday. The Royals improve to 4-5 with the victory with just one more non-conference game before getting into conference play.

The scoring started in just the 3rd minute of the game when Rachel Breslin (Lititz, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite) took a pass across from Lauren Hartzler (Manheim, Pa./Manheim Central) and sent in a line drive to the back of the cage. Bri Miller (Gloucester, Va./Gloucester) added a second goal at the 13:28 mark to give EMU a 2-0 lead at the first quarter break.

In the 29th minute, freshman Cassie Sumpolec (Fredericksburg, Va./Fredericksburg Christian) scored her first career goal giving Hartzler her second assist as the women took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Both second half goals were scored in the third quarter by Skylar Hedgepeth (Smithfield, Va./Smithfield). At the 41:59 mark she tipped in a rebounded shot from Hartzler for her third assist. Then with 2 seconds left in the third quarter, Hedgepeth worked her way to the front of the goal mouth and tipped-in a rebounded ball that came from her initial shot attempt.

Ann Ghally (Aldie, Va./John Champe) started in goal for the Royals to earn the win and improve her record to 4-3 while Arianna Nixon (Charlottesville, Va./Monticello) had 2 saves in goal entering in the second half.

The next game for the Royals is on Saturday, Oct. 5, when they travel to play Wesley at 5:00pm.